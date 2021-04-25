Scheifele was benched for 16:59 Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. The benching bridged the second and third periods.

Obviously Scheifele raised the ire of his coach, who was clearly frustrated. "We have some things that we value as a group," Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. "Mark's a real competitive guy. Sometimes that gets the best of him I think. We just need to adhere to our core values." Scheifele is in the middle of a career season and he's a proud guy. This will likely light a fire under him.