Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist Saturday in a 5-1 victory over the Senators.
Scheifele's first goal was a one-timer that put the Jets up 2-1 early in the second period and stood as the winner. And his second was a tap-in late in the third to push the score to 4-2. He had a power-play assist early in the game. Scheifele now has 28 goals and 15 assists in 47 games, and is flirting with the possibility of his first-ever 50-goal campaign.
