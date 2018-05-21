Jets' Mark Scheifele: Blanked in final two games

Scheifele failed to tally a point in the Jets' last two playoff contests.

Prior to his end of year slump, Scheifele racked up 20 points in the previous 15 postseason outings, including four power-play goals. Although injuries limited the center to just 60 games this year, he still managed to tally 23 goals and 37 assists for a point per game pace. If the 24-year-old can stay healthy, there is little reason to doubt he could reach for 80-plus points in 2018-19 -- a feat he achieved during the 2016-17 campaign.