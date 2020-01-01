Jets' Mark Scheifele: Blows up with four points

Scheifele scored a goal and assisted on three others in a 7-4 win over the Avalanche on Tuesday. He also had three shots with a plus-3 rating.

Tuesday's performance was the exclamation point on a monster December for Scheifele, who racked up nine goals and 11 assists in 13 games during the month. He hit the scoresheet in all but two of those contests with six multi-point performances. Scheifele has 18 goals and 44 points in 40 games heading into 2020.