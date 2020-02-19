Jets' Mark Scheifele: Breaks out of mini-skid

Scheifele picked up a pair of assists and three shots in a 6-3 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Scheifele hadn't registered a point in his previous three games, matching his longest "slump" of the season, but he assisted on Blake Wheeler's game-tying goal and Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winner. Scheifele now has 23 goals and 38 assists in 61 games and is tracking toward a second straight 80-point campaign.