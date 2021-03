Scheifele scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele was the only other Jet to score in a game dominated by Andrew Copp's four-goal explosion. Scheifele's tally snapped his five-game goal drought. The 28-year-old center is up to 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists), 67 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 33 appearances.