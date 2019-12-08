Jets' Mark Scheifele: Buries two in win over Ducks
Scheifele scored two goals, one with the man advantage, and blocked a shot in Sunday's 3-2 win over Anaheim.
Scheifele was sensational in Sunday's win and now has scored four goals in his last three games. He also has four game-winning goals, one shy of the league lead. Through 30 games, the forward has found the scoresheet 29 times and is on track for a third campaign with 80 or more points.
