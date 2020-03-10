Jets' Mark Scheifele: Caps comeback win
Scheifele scored an empty-net goal on six shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Arizona. He also won 11 of 21 (52.4 percent) faceoffs.
Scheifele put the finishing touches on Winnipeg's rally from a 2-0 deficit, burying an empty-netter with 36 seconds left in regulation. It was the 29th goal of the year for Scheifele, who has hit the scoresheet in seven of his last nine contests (six goals, seven assists). He's got 72 points in 70 games on the season and, with a strong finish, can put up his second consecutive 80-point campaign.
