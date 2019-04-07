Jets' Mark Scheifele: Career highs across board

Scheifele posted two points -- a goal and an assist -- in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.

Scheifele tied his previous career high of 82 points in his last game, and he outright eclipsed it in the season finale to bring him to 38 goals and 84 points on the season. A large part of Scheifele's success is because of his work on the power play, where he has 12 tallies and 11 helpers this season. The Blues provide a tough postseason matchup, as they've allowed the least goals per game (1.74) since the calendar flipped to 2019.