Jets' Mark Scheifele: Career highs across board
Scheifele posted two points -- a goal and an assist -- in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
Scheifele tied his previous career high of 82 points in his last game, and he outright eclipsed it in the season finale to bring him to 38 goals and 84 points on the season. A large part of Scheifele's success is because of his work on the power play, where he has 12 tallies and 11 helpers this season. The Blues provide a tough postseason matchup, as they've allowed the least goals per game (1.74) since the calendar flipped to 2019.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Ties career high in points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores power-play goal in win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Closing in on another career mark•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sets new personal goal mark•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Another big performance•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Smashes 70-point mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...