Scheifele scored twice and had an assist in a 6-5 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Scheifele almost had a hattie, but was stymied by Dennis Hildeby with just six seconds remaining. He has been a bright spot for the struggling Jets, who have dropped to the bottom of the NHL courtesy of a 1-6-3 record in their last 10. And his output Thursday may have been a show-you moment for Team Canada brass, who left him off the country's roster for the upcoming Olympics. Scheifele has 20 goals, 48 points and 87 shots in 39 games this season, and he is on pace for his first-ever 100-point season. He has the most points this season of any Canadian not to crack the team.