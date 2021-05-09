Scheifele produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.
Scheifele figured in on both Winnipeg goals, setting up Mason Appleton's tally in the second period, then scoring a breakaway marker of his own late in the final frame. Scheifele's goal was his 20th of the season and the 200th of his NHL career. It's the sixth straight season Scheifele has reached the 20-goal plateau.
