Jets' Mark Scheifele: Causes fits for Avalanche
Scheifele potted a goal to complement a pair of assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Avalanche.
Scheifele was directly involved in three of the five points that Blake Wheeler manufactured in this latest contest. Producing in bunches is nothing new for either player, but in Scheifele's case, he's currently boasting a career-high pace in goals created with 0.42 per contest.
