Jets' Mark Scheifele: Closing in on another career mark
Scheifele scored his 34th goal of the season Saturday in a 2-1 win over the Flames.
He's now just three points from equaling his career mark of 82 points, set in 2016-17. Scheifele is a top-15 goal scorer and point getter in the entire league. You know what to do.
