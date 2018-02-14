Jets' Mark Scheifele: Clutch goal highlights three-point night

Scheifele racked up three points, including scoring the game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation in Tuesday's overtime win over the Capitals.

Scheifele's incredible night included opening the scoring, scoring shorthanded with 15 seconds remaining to tie the game 3-3 and then setting up Tyler Myers for the overtime winner. His first-period goal was his first goal in three games since missing 16 with an upper-body injury. He got on the scoresheet in his last outing against the Rangers and is now up to 17 goals and 42 points in 41 games. The 24-year-old is back to full health and picking up right where he left off, so make sure you get him back in your lineup,