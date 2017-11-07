Jets' Mark Scheifele: Collects three points in win over Stars

Scheifele recorded two goals and an assist during Monday's 4-1 win over Dallas.

After a breakout 32-goal, 82-point showing last year, Scheifele has picked up right where he left off with nine goals and nine helpers through 14 games this season. If there were any questions surrounding his talent or upside, they've been answered, and the 24-year-old center should be viewed as a high-end scorer moving forward.