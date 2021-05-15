Scheifele produced a pair of assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Scheifele had a hand in both of winger Kyle Connor's tallies Friday. The 28-year-old Scheifele finished at or above a point-per-game pace for the fifth straight season. He racked up 21 goals, 42 assists, 126 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 56 contests this year. The star center will continue to headline the Jets' offense heading into a first-round series against the Oilers.