Scheifele scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Scheifele finished off the Jets' comeback when he converted on a pass from Josh Morrissey at 3:53 of overtime. Through five contests, Scheifele already has four goals and two assists -- he's scored in all but one of the Jets' games. The star center has added 12 shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating in his usual top-line role.