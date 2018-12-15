Jets' Mark Scheifele: Continues hot streak
Scheifele scored two goals, including the game-winner and three points in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Blackhawks on Friday.
The 25-year-old has been fantastic all season, but he's on another hot streak. He has four goals and 11 points in the last four games. During that stretch, he has three three-point games. Scheifele has 20 goals and 43 points in 32 games this season.
