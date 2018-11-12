Jets' Mark Scheifele: Continues incredible start
Scheifele scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-2 victory against the Devils on Sunday.
The 25-year-old continues to be a point per game guy, as he's scored eight goals and 18 points in 16 games this season, but he's added even more to his fantasy game. Scheifele is on pace for a career-best 205 shots on goal, and he's already racked up 20 PIM. It isn't likely he continues that PIM pace, but with the way he scores, 40-50 PIM this season will make him an all-around fantasy monster.
