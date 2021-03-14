Scheifele had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

His goal came on a 5-on-3 power play. Scheifele moved ahead of Auston Matthews on the NHL scoring list and into fifth overall with the points. It's his best season yet -- Scheifele has 11 goals and 36 points in 27 games. And he's been held off the scoresheet just three times in 19 games dating back to Feb. 1. The 27-year-old is having a dominant season. Use him well.