Scheifele scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Scheifele tied up the game halfway through the third period on the power play for his 23rd goal of the year. He also added two hits, two shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 22:44 of ice time. The 31-year-old center has been cold as of late, adding only three points in his last six games coinciding with the six straight losses by the Jets.