Scheifele scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-5 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Scheifele's second-period marker put the Jets ahead for good, and he added an empty-netter to seal the win. This was his second multi-point effort in the last 11 games, a span in which he has five goals and five assists. The star center is up to 11 tallies, 31 points, 71 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances. Kyle Connor (knee) is out for 6-8 weeks, but Scheifele should still be productive despite the absence of his regular linemate.