Jets' Mark Scheifele: Delivers three points in blowout
Scheifele scored his fourth goal of the season and added two assists in Sunday's lopsided win over the Penguins.
Scheifele has been held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but got back on track in a big way Sunday. He's been excellent so far this season and is up to 11 points in 10 games. The 24-year-old is an all-around fantasy stud due to his elite power-play production and point-per-game potential. Make sure you use him well.
