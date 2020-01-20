Jets' Mark Scheifele: Deposits 23rd goal
Scheifele scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Scheifele cut the deficit to 2-1 with his tally at 18:17 in the second period, but the Jets were unable to carry that momentum over into the final 20 minutes. The star center has 23 goals and 53 points through 49 games. He's added 115 shots on goal, 16 power-play points and 34 PIM.
