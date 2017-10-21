Jets' Mark Scheifele: Dishes for two power-play scores
Scheifele delivered two power-play assists on Patrik Laine goals in Friday's 4-3 home win over the Wild.
This was the top-six pivot's second multi-point effort on the young season, but the first time he'd added a multiplier in the man-advantage column. Scheifele, who's entering his prime at 24 years old, deserves to be started in all fantasy formats.
