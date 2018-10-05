Jets' Mark Scheifele: Dishes out two assists in win
Scheifele tallied two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win versus the Blues.
Scheifele assisted on Patrick Laine's opening goal and then again on Blake Wheeler's third-period marker. Like most gifted pivots, the 25-year-old has registered more assists than goals in every season that he's played in the NHL. With Winnipeg's high-octane offense set to take the league by storm, expect a big year out of No. 55.
