Scheifele recorded 17 PIM and two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Montreal in Game 1.

After Jake Evans sealed the deal for the Habs on an empty-net goal, Scheifele came flying in on Evans and hit him high, causing the Montreal forward to lay motionless on the ice. The Jets' star center seemingly let his emotions get the better of him throughout the game, as he was continuously involved in post-whistle scrums during his 24:43 of ice time. Scheifele wasn't assessed a match penalty on the play, but it seems supplemental discipline is a plausible -- if not likely -- scenario. If Scheifele is suspended, it will be handed out by the league prior to Game 2 on Friday.