Scheifele notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Scheifele helped out on both of Kyle Connor's first-period markers. Over seven contests in April, Scheifele has earned two goals and five assists. The center is up to 72 points -- his highest total since 2019-20 -- while adding 154 shots on net, 63 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 74 outings.