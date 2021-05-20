Scheifele posted two assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Scheifele had a hand in empty-net goals by linemates Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler late in the third period. The 28-year-old Scheifele ended the regular season on a five-game point streak (two tallies, six helpers), and it looks like he's kept the momentum rolling in the playoffs. The first-line center will likely be involved in a lot of the Jets' scoring plays in their first-round series against the Oilers.