Jets' Mark Scheifele: Ditches non-contact jersey

Scheifele (upper body) hit the ice without a non-contact sweater Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While Scheifele won't play against the Coyotes on Tuesday, his full participation in practice opens the door for him to suit up for Friday's clash with St. Louis. Getting the gifted center back would be a boon for the Jets, as they have been hard hit by the injury bug of late. Once given the all-clear, the 24-year-old figures to retake the top-line center role, which should allow Blake Wheeler to move back to the wing.