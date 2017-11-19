Jets' Mark Scheifele: Dominant over last 10 games

Scheifele recorded a two-assist afternoon against the Devils in a 5-2 win Saturday.

Scheifele sits in the NHL's top-10 scorers on the back of 16 points in his last 10 games. Overall, he has 11 goals (tied for sixth) and 24 points. Scheifele is one of the best young centers in the game and fantasy gold.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories