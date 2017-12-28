Jets' Mark Scheifele: Done for night with upper-body ailment

Scheifele will not return to action Wednesday against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury.

Scheifele -- according to the Winnipeg Sun's Ken Wiebe -- went down hard in the corner after taking a big hit earlier in the shift. He was in considerable pain and exited immediately to the locker room, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that his night has come to an end. More information on the star forward's status should be revealed either after the contest or in the coming days.

