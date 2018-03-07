Jets' Mark Scheifele: Doubtful for Thursday

Scheifele (upper body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against New Jersey, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Scheifele suffered his upper-body injury during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers, and although it's not believed to be overly serious, it will likely keep him sidelined for at least one contest. An official update on his condition is expected to be released Thursday, so a more definite timetable for his recovery should be established then.