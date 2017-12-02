Jets' Mark Scheifele: Drops three points on Golden Knights

Scheifele enjoyed a three-point night in Friday's 7-4 home win over the Golden Knights, adding one goal and two assists, with one of those helpers taking place with the man advantage.

One of Scheifele's best attributes is his pinpoint accuracy in launching rubber on net. His current shooting percentage of 26.5 and 0.5 goals-per-game pace probably isn't sustainable, though he did convert on 20 percent of his shots through 79 games last season, so if he does ultimately regress, it may not be a significant drop. If you're lucky enough to own him, do the new dance we like to call the "Scheifele Shuffle."