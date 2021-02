Scheifele scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Scheifele set up the opening tally by Kyle Connor in the first period. The Flames took the lead in the third period, but Scheifele retied the game with his fourth goal of the year. He's up to 12 points, 26 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine contests this season. Look for the star center to remain in a top-line role with plenty of power-play time.