Jets' Mark Scheifele: Earns power-play assist

Scheifele picked up a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Scheifele cycled the puck around to Patrik Laine, who then dished to Josh Morrissey for the Jets' equalizer at 15:49 of the third period. The star center had gone three games without a point. Scheifele is now at four goals and nine helpers through 12 appearances.