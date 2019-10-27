Jets' Mark Scheifele: Earns power-play assist
Scheifele picked up a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
Scheifele cycled the puck around to Patrik Laine, who then dished to Josh Morrissey for the Jets' equalizer at 15:49 of the third period. The star center had gone three games without a point. Scheifele is now at four goals and nine helpers through 12 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.