Scheifele scored twice Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Rangers.

His first goal came just 57 seconds into the game after he capitalized from between the circles on a Mika Zibanejad giveaway in the Rangers zone. Scheifele then scored the winner from in front early in the third after a teammate stripped Zibanejad of the puck again. He's on an eight-game, 11-point scoring streak that includes four power-play points and 17 shots. Scheifele has had two 80-plus point seasons in his career, including a career-best 84 in 2018-19. With 21 points in 16 games, he's on pace to set a career high this year.