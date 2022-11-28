Scheifele provided a goal in Sunday's 7-2 win against Chicago.

Scheifele snapped his four-game point drought. He's up to 11 goals and 15 points in 20 contests this season. Scheifele's goal-scoring pace is somewhat high for him, but that's largely because he's been shooting the puck more. He's averaging 2.75 shots per game, which is up from 2.37 in 2021-22. As long as he continues to fire the puck at his current rate, it's entirely possible that he'll surpass his career high in goals of 38, which he set in 2018-19.