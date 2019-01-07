Jets' Mark Scheifele: Ends pointless streak

Scheifele picked up an assist against the Stars on Sunday, bring his four-game pointless streak to an end.

While he did manage to write his name on the scoresheet, fantasy owners will no doubt be concerned about the fact that the all-star center managed just one shot on goal for a fourth straight contest. Still, the 25-year-old has already racked up 50 points on the year and remains on pace for a career best.

