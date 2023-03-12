Scheifele scored two goals, including the winner, in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Scheifele has 38 goals this season -- the same as his career mark set in 2018-19. And he has 11 points, including six goals, in his last 10 games. Scheifele is rolling at a 21.8 shooting percentage this season, though, and that's well above his career 16.9. We're not convinced there will be a slowing in his scoring rate -- Scheifele has two other full seasons over 19 percent and four seasons above 18.