Jets' Mark Scheifele: Exits game, won't return
Scheifele (upper body) left Tuesday's game against the Rangers and won't return.
Scheifele is in his second straight season averaging above a point-per-game pace (51 points, 49 games). The Jets recently added center depth with the acquisition of Paul Stastny from the Blues, so they should be able to absorb a brief absence of Scheifele, but a long-term injury would become an issue when playoffs roll around. The Jets don't play again until Thursday versus the Flyers, so expect an update after Tuesday's game or during Wednesday's morning skate.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores twice in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Picks up two helpers in 4-0 win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Named NHL Third Star•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Notches second straight three-point game•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Clutch goal highlights three-point night•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Will return Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...