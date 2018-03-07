Jets' Mark Scheifele: Exits game, won't return

Scheifele (upper body) left Tuesday's game against the Rangers and won't return.

Scheifele is in his second straight season averaging above a point-per-game pace (51 points, 49 games). The Jets recently added center depth with the acquisition of Paul Stastny from the Blues, so they should be able to absorb a brief absence of Scheifele, but a long-term injury would become an issue when playoffs roll around. The Jets don't play again until Thursday versus the Flyers, so expect an update after Tuesday's game or during Wednesday's morning skate.