Scheifele (upper body) will not return to Monday's game against Vegas.
Scheifele logged two shots in 1:40 of ice time before leaving the game. He has one goal through four games so far in this series. Game 5 will take place Thursday and there should be an update on his status by then.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: First goal of postseason•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: On track for playoff opener•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Goal-scoring streak at three games•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Gets two power-play points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Nets 40th goal of 2022-23•