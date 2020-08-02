Scheifele was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he exited the ice during Saturday's game against the Flames, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Scheifele appeared to get tangled up with Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk as the latter went for a hit along the side boards in the first period. This could be a potentially devastating, long-term injury for Scheifele and the Jets as a whole. The 27-year-old center co-led the team with 73 points in 71 contests while anchoring the top line. Jack Roslovic figures to get a promotion to the first line while Scheifele is out.