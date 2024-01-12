Scheifele suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Scheifele appeared injured early in the second period and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which is an ominous sign for his availability going forward. The center has had a rough week after taking a puck to the ear Tuesday. If he misses time, the Jets may need to call up a forward from AHL Manitoba.
