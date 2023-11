Scheifele scored a goal and two assists on five shots in the Jets' 5-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Scheifele beat Karel Vejmelka with a backhand in the slot to knot the game at 1-1. He also picked up helpers on goals by Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor. The Canadian forward is red-hot with points in five of his last six games with 12 points in that span. Scheifele is now up to six goals and 21 points in 17 games.