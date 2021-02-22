Scheifele scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

As if Scheifele wasn't already red-hot, the addition of Pierre-Luc Dubois to the top line powered the Jets' offense Sunday. Scheifele, Dubois and Blake Wheeler combined for three goals and nine points in the win. The 27-year-old Scheifele is up to 10 goals, 16 assists, 41 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 18 outings. During his 10-game point streak, he has seven tallies and nine helpers.