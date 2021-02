Scheifele scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Scheifele's first-period marker extended his point streak to eight games. During that stretch, he has five goals and seven helpers. The Ontario native is up to eight goals, 22 points, 36 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 16 appearances. Scheifele will look to keep it going Friday in Vancouver against a team that's allowing a leaky 3.60 goals per game, second-worst in the league.