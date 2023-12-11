Scheifele scored an empty-net goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added five PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Scheifele dropped the mitts with Ryan Strome after the Ducks' forward took out Kyle Connor with a knee-on-knee hit. Scheifele has four goals and six helpers over his last 10 games, but a potential absence for his linemate Connor could drastically affect the Jets' offense. The 30-year-old Scheifele is up to nine tallies, 28 points, 65 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 26 appearances this season in a top-line role.