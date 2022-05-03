Scheifele (upper body) ended the 2021-22 campaign on the sidelines due to injury but still managed to reach the 70-point threshold for the fourth time in his career.

No doubt the fact Scheifele was unavailable for the Jets' final nine games of the season played a part in Winnipeg failing to qualify for the playoffs. Barring a dramatic offseason dispute between the 29-year-old center and the organization, Scheifele should be back in a first-line role for the team next season and figures to remain a top-end fantasy option.