Scheifele drew his first assist of the season Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

Scheifele started the season with six goals in his first nine games and finally picked up an assist when he had a give-and-go with Kyle Connor in overtime for the winner. Scheifele has always been more of a playmaker than a goal scorer as he has had four straight 40-plus assist campaigns, so this season has been an anomaly.